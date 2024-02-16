5 Greatest WWE Elimination Chamber Moments of All Time
Hyderabad: WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is only a few days away and WWE fans are waiting in anticipation to catch glimpses of their favourite superstars in action. This will be the first WWE event which will be held in Australia after the 2018 WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event. The Women’s World Champion, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley, will defend her title against ‘the Irresistible Force’ Nia Jax in front of her native Australian crowd in Perth. The Elimination Chamber has long been a stage for unforgettable moments in WWE history. From shattering the plexiglass to high-flying action, WWE fans have witnessed some of the most electrifying action and high drama in the Elimination Chamber.
As we count down to this year's Elimination Chamber, which will be exclusively aired LIVE on Sony Sports Network on 24th February from 2:30 PM IST onwards, we look back at the top five greatest moments of all time from this pay-per-view.
5. Brogue Kick’ed:
Sheamus went a few steps back and delivered his signature Brogue Kick through the pod with precise accuracy, connecting the kick to Orton’s jaw. The Brogue kick shattered the plexiglass. Sheamus wasted no time and drove Orton’s face first twice towards the steel cage.
4. Shocking Invasion:
During the 2010 Elimination Chamber match, the Undertaker walked in as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion to defend his title against Chris Jericho, John Morrison, R-Truth, CM Punk and Rey Mysterio.
In one of the most shocking moments, Shawn Michaels invaded the Chamber cage and in a twist of events, delivered his signature ‘sweet chin music’ to The Undertaker. Jericho took full advantage and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. The fans were left in shock as it was the first time the Chamber had been invaded.
3. ‘Blissed’ victory:
In the final stages of the match, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss pursued the title, but Alexa Bliss delivered the final blow to retain the title.
2. The devastating F5:
Theory looked to escape by climbing up the steel structure, but he was quickly chased down by Lesnar, who banged his head against the plexiglass numerous times and later did the unthinkable by delivering the F5 to Theory from top of the pod. The latter fell feet first to the ground and Lesnar secured his seventh WWE Championship by pinning him.
1. High-Flying Morrison:
Sheamus was kicked down to the ring by Morrison who was on the top of the pod. Morrison climbed to the top of the steel cage structure and jumped from almost 16 feet onto Sheamus, leading to a pinfall, resulting in Sheamus being eliminated from the match. This moment sent shockwaves across the WWE fans worldwide.
