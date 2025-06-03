What Will Happen if Rain Washes Out IPL 2025 Final?

The Indian Premier League, regardless of the winner in tonight's final, would get a new champion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are chasing the title dream from 18 years.



RCB secured a final spot after winning the first Qualifier against PBKS, While Iyer-led side bounced back into the summit clash after knocking out the mighty Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier.





Rain, however, might play a spoilt sport as it did during the second qualifier game. MI vs PBKS game started at 9:45 PM, more than 2 hour after the scheduled time due to rain.

A similar scene or worse might repeat during the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

According to the latest weather forecast, a 49 percent chance of precipitation looms over Gujarat City with the probability of rain going down to 10 percent at the time of play.

Just like the playoffs, the final match also has an additional time provision of 120 minutes.

If the game cannot conclude even after the use of extra time, then there is a provision for a reserve day -- June 4.

If rain does not allow a bowl to be bowled then the match starts on the reserve day. If the game stops midway and cannot proceed further then it will be resumed from where it was left on the reserve day.

And in a worst-case-scenario rain spoils play on reserve day, then the team that's ahead in the points table would be declared winner. In that case, Punjab Kings, who were table-toppers would be named champions.

What happened in 2023

The IPL 2023 final was also scheduled in Ahmedabad and was affected by rain. The summit clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was called off on the scheduled day and was played on reserve day.

Rain came again on the reserve day, which forced the cut in overs. In 15 overs, CSK's target was revised to 171 from 215, which it chased to emerge as fifth-time champions.