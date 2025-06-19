What Indian Cricketers Love About England: Weather to Hot Chocolate to Coffee

Leeds: As Team India gears up for a crucial five-match Test series against England on English soil, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered fans a light-hearted glimpse into the minds of the players.



In a video posted on the BCCI's official X handle on Wednesday, Indian cricketers were asked to name the top three things that come to their mind when they think of England.



From cricket-specific elements to personal preferences, the responses were a blend of nostalgia, admiration, and anticipation. Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill was quick to list the Dukes ball as his first thought.

"The weather, always changing, which is exciting and tough, he added, before concluding with the "atmosphere of the crowd, capturing the essence of playing Test cricket in England.

Hear it from #TeamIndia 😎#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uJ52OJvi9B — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2025