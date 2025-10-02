West Indies Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against India in 1st Test

Ahmedabad: West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening Test of a two-match series on Thursday.

The tourists handed Test debuts to left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and fast bowler Johann Layne, at the world's biggest cricket stadium in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

West Indies have struggled with injuries to their fast bowlers, including Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, and are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated world cricket.

They have included two seamers, two spinners and an all-rounder, on what they expect will be a turning pitch.

"We don't want to be batting last on this wicket, as we know it will turn", Chase said.

India, led by Shubman Gill, begin their home season after a promising show in England earlier this year, to draw a five-Test series 2-2.

Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja leads the spin attack, that includes Kuldeep Yadav, who returns after a year, and Washington Sundar.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the two pace bowlers, with Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in as the all-rounder.

"We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year, and we would like to win all four," said Gill.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (capt), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft