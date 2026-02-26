We’re Sticking To Same Winning Formula That’s Worked Over Last 3 Years: Ben White

Arsenal’s title charge gathers pace in the Premier League, powered by growing team unity and impactful new signings. Speaking on JioHotstar, Arsenal defender Ben White praised the squad’s continuity under Mikel Arteta while weighing the unique demands of domestic and European glory.

Arsenal defender Ben White credited the team's growing cohesion and depth of match-winners for their strong Premier League form this season:

“I don’t see too many changes—we’ve simply been together longer now. With new players adding to our pool of game-changers, we’re just sticking to the same winning formula that’s worked over the last three years.”

On Mikel Arteta’s impact:

“I cannot single out one piece of advice—it’s everything he shares daily. Arteta’s coaching is exceptional; it’s then on us to absorb that information and translate it into performance.”

On which title—Champions League or Premier League—would feel more special:

“I haven’t won either yet, so I couldn’t say. But the Premier League would be tougher—it’s a long season with so many games.”