We're here to make amends: Pat Cummins on upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai: Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting on November 22nd, on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, Australian captain Pat Cummins interacted with Indian media at Star Sports' Press Room - Border-Gavaskar Trophy Special.* He spoke about his thoughts on the upcoming series, as well as players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.

Speaking exclusively at Star Sports' Press Room - Border-Gavaskar Trophy Special, Australian captain Pat Cummins talked about how he feels with a month to go for the series and reflected on the past two series.

He said: "We've had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it. We haven't had a lot of luck against India over the last few Test series, but we always pride ourselves on playing well here in Australia. The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we've gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia. I think that's from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don't win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely. The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we're here to make amends."

"Speaking exclusively at Star Sports' Press Room - Border-Gavaskar Trophy Special, Cummins shared his thoughts on how the Australian bowling line-up rates Indian youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal," he said.

"I’ve played a little bit against Shubman. Haven't seen a lot of Jaiswal, just a bit in the IPL. But they both look like young guys who've scored a fair few runs in different formats. We'll get down here and have a good look at them. But yeah, we're still a little while away from the series, so I can't say I’ve been planning too closely for them yet."

Speaking exclusively at Star Sports' Press Room - Border-Gavaskar Trophy Special, Cummins also talked about Rishabh Pant being an X-factor and the loss of Cameron Green for the Aussies, Cummins said.

"Rishabh had a great series here in Australia last time. He’s always a bit of that X-factor in the middle order. You never quite know what you're going to get, which is exciting, even as the opposition. And he's always got something to say behind the stumps—he’s very funny, makes me laugh. As for Cam Green, he’s a big loss for us. Not only for his batting, but he’s probably the best gully fielder I’ve ever seen, and a great bowler we need as well, so we’re really going to miss him."