We'll Approach The Final Like Any Other Game, But With The Understanding That It’s a Do-or-Die Situation: Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi K.C.’s road to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Speaking during a Media Day organised by JioStar ahead of the final, Dabang Delhi K.C. Captain Ashu Malik credited the team’s success to strong bonding, relentless preparation, and strategic coaching, emphasizing a collective approach and the vital role of fan support. He also explained the team’s mindset, leadership responsibilities, and praised emerging talents within the league.

On Dabang Delhi K.C.’s reasons to success this PKL Season 12:

“It would be incorrect to credit just one reason for our performance. Our strong team bonding, Coach Joginder Narwal’s excellent strategies, and the management’s constant support have all been crucial. The players have maintained consistent practice without rest, both during training camps and throughout the season. This collective dedication and preparation are why we continue to win matches.”

On the team’s preparation for the final:

“Our team has performed exceptionally well this season, with every player meeting expectations. We are currently focused on our final preparations and implementing Coach’s strategies effectively. With just one day remaining before the final, we have 2-3 practice sessions scheduled where we are addressing our mistakes and refining our game plan.”

On his approach in the final:

“We will approach this final like any other game, but with the understanding that it’s a do-or-die situation since no matches remain after this. Having previously played in the Season 8 final, that experience will certainly help me in Season 12’s championship match. We are determined to give our complete effort to win the trophy for the second time.”

On captaincy pressure ahead of the final:

“As Captain, I recognize the responsibilities on my shoulders, and I welcome them rather than shy away. Every player in our team shares this sense of duty. There is no pressure on us, our Coach has given us the freedom to approach this final as a golden opportunity to lift the trophy. We are determined to treat this match as the ultimate challenge and secure victory by any means necessary.”

On the importance of a collective team effort:

"We will not rely solely on our defensive strength. Every player must contribute as we need to perform as a unified team. When we play collectively, all departments automatically sync, our defense strengthens and our raiding improves simultaneously. If all players execute their roles effectively, victory will follow. We are committed to giving our best performance."

On the team environment:

“Our team atmosphere remains excellent, with experienced players requiring little motivation as they understand how to handle any situation. Throughout this season, no player has appeared uncertain because everyone knows their specific role. Beyond my leadership, Fazel Atrachali provides crucial guidance during challenging moments, using timeouts to explain even minor details. The Coach delivers impactful motivational speeches that clarify our approach in different scenarios and boost player morale. I ensure open communication, encouraging teammates to share any concerns so we can resolve them together. With everyone fully motivated, we are now eagerly awaiting the final to deliver a strong performance.”

On emerging talents in Pro Kabaddi League this season:

“We are all thoroughly aware of Patna Pirates’ phenomenal raider Ayan Lohchab and his seemingly effortless ability to accumulate raid points and secure Super 10s with remarkable consistency. I have been particularly impressed by another rising star from their squad, Navdeep, their right corner defender, who has not only amassed the highest number of tackle points this season, but has genuinely established himself as the most formidable defensive presence on the mat this year. Within our own Dabang Delhi K.C. line-up, I must highlight the exceptional contributions of Sandeep Deswal, our left cover player, who has delivered a series of consistently outstanding performances throughout this campaign. A youngster like Deepak Sankar from the Bengaluru Bulls, who is experiencing the immense pressures of the Pro Kabaddi League for the very first time, has demonstrated incredible composure and skill. The Pro Kabaddi League platform has proven to be an exceptionally fertile ground for nurturing raw talent, with each passing year unveiling a new crop of gifted athletes. The greater the opportunities we provide to these dedicated youngsters, the more star players our incredible sport will continue to produce for the future.”



