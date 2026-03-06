“We Will Win This Cup Here in India”: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal After Semi-Final Win Over England

Mumbai: India defeated England by seven runs in the semi-final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, and the former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal congratulated the Men In Blue. Speaking to ANI after the match, the former Indian cricketer Diana Edulji said, "It was a very good victory. I'm glad we were able to pull it off. Very good wicket. Wankhede (Stadium) has produced over 500 (499) runs today. A good match. And I think it's going to be a very good final." Reacting to the final against New Zealand, she said, "New Zealand is also a very good side. I hope it will be a good day and we retain our trophy." IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal echoed the same emotions after the match and said, "I would like to wish Team India good luck. They have won these two matches brilliantly. And I think this momentum will continue. And this time we will win this cup here in India." Sanju Samson played a big knock of 89 runs off just 42 balls with the help of eight fours and seven sixes, which helped India post a big total of 253 runs, while batting first in the do-or-die clash.



Speaking about Sanju Samson's batting, he said, "Sanju was playing like he was playing in Kolkata. And I think he deserved a 100. Super inning. We loved his batting. And the catch that Akshar took. That is why they say catches win matches. That catch turned the match around. It was a great feeding and batting. There was a little left in the ball. But it was a great batting." In response, Jacob Bethell's maiden T201 ton kept England alive in the game for most of the time, but the Three Lions failed to reach the total by seven runs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets, whereas Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Chakaravarthy and Patel took one wicket each. Now, India will face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

