We Made Collective Pledge to Pour Our Entire Hearts and Souls into Those 50 Overs: Jemimah

The India Women’s Cricket Team created history by capturing their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Speaking exclusively on 'Rexona Cricket Live', India batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pratika Rawal, Head Coach Amol Mazumdar, and experts Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra reflected on the magnitude, impact, and legacy of this achievement on JioStar's broadcast.

Speaking on 'Rexona Cricket Live', India Head Coach Amol Muzumdar spoke about the team's historic achievement:

"It is genuinely challenging to articulate the full depth of emotions and significance surrounding this moment, but I can state with absolute conviction that this remarkable group of athletes truly merits every accolade and every success that will undoubtedly follow this extraordinary triumph. I have witnessed firsthand the immense dedication and relentless effort they have invested throughout this journey. Securing the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title on our home soil is, without any exaggeration, a definitive watershed moment that will fundamentally reshape the landscape and trajectory of Indian cricket for generations to come."

Speaking on 'Rexona Cricket Live', India batter Pratika Rawal shared her emotions on supporting the time from the sidelines:

"To be honest, sitting out and watching the match was incredibly difficult. Playing on the field is much easier than being an observer. However, the electric atmosphere gave me goosebumps, every wicket and six was met with such incredible energy. It was genuinely amazing to witness that passion from the dugout."

Speaking on 'Rexona Cricket Live', India batter Jemimah Rodrigues revealed the team's determined mindset during the World Cup final:

"We entered the match with full awareness that South Africa posed a significant threat and were entirely capable of chasing down a target of 299 runs, particularly given their history of achieving such formidable totals in high-pressure situations. Within our dressing room, the focus was on maximizing this opportunity, recognizing that this specific combination of players might never share the field again in exactly the same configuration. We made a collective pledge to pour our entire hearts and souls into those 50 overs, vowing to leave every last ounce of our effort on the ground in pursuit of victory. While immense credit is due to their skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, for her exemplary leadership throughout the tournament and her magnificent innings in the final, we understood that the crucial moment arrived with her dismissal. That was the defining moment of the match, and we made sure to seize it — turning the momentum our way to eventually clinch the title."

Speaking on 'Rexona Cricket Live', JioStar expert Jhulan Goswami weighed in on the historic moment:

"This is an immensely emotional moment for the entire women's cricket community. Since 1973, we've waited for this, reaching finals twice but never crossing the line. This time, our girls completed the journey and brought the cup home. I recall beginning my career in 1997, watching Belinda Clark's victory lap as a ball girl, which inspired my dream to win this trophy for India. These remarkable players have fulfilled that dream. The way they fought throughout this tournament was incredible, and any praise feels insufficient for their monumental achievement. My heartfelt congratulations to them all."

On the transformative impact of India's World Cup victory:

"This Women's ODI World Cup triumph will inspire countless young aspiring athletes across our nation. When children witness such historic moments, they begin following their heroes and dream of becoming professional cricketers. This victory will significantly boost women's cricket's reach throughout our vast country, bringing joy and creating new career pathways. For many facing challenges, this achievement will ignite dreams and showcase what's possible through dedication and sport."

On the core philosophy that propelled the Indian women's team to their maiden ODI World Cup title:

"This victory represents more than just a trophy - it shows what a competitive culture that Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has built within this team. Their experience in global leagues made them realize that beating powerhouses like Australia and England required, not just skills, but also fitness and mental strength. This three to four year evolution, guided by Coach Amol Muzumdar's vision, has created a squad that remains confident and clear-headed in high-pressure situations. The leadership trio of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Amol has fundamentally changed this team's DNA, building an inner resilience that ultimately made this historic achievement possible."

On India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's personal growth:

"The last three years have seen a remarkable transformation in Harmanpreet Kaur, not just as a leader but as an individual. Her emotional control and mindset have evolved significantly, making her a completely different person and player. This growth was evident during the final, where she remained calm and strategic while chasing a challenging total. Even during crucial partnerships, she appeared relaxed and in command, clearly executing her plans. This composed approach is what made her leadership truly fantastic."

Speaking on 'Rexona Cricket Live', former India women's captain Anjum Chopra shared her thoughts on the World Cup victory:

"This World Cup triumph is merely the beginning. As a nation of over a billion people, we have only scratched the surface of our potential. As Ian Bishop noted in commentary, this is just the start of our journey as world beaters. From tomorrow's first sunlight, we must strive to improve further and pursue world championships in other formats. The landscape has shifted – where we once aimed to defeat Australia and England, teams will now target us. We cannot retreat; we must advance, with this team leading the legacy forward through continued dedication and celebration."