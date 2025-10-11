We Know How Much India Wants to Beat Australia, We're Equally Driven to Dominate: Healy

India’s quest for a maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title hit a snag as they suffered a dramatic three-wicket defeat to South Africa in their latest match in Visakhapatnam. All eyes now turn to the next crucial fixture as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. focus on a high-stakes clash against Australia on October 12.

In a conversation with JioStar, the official broadcaster of the tournament, captains and key players from both sides reflected on the growing rivalry, the mutual respect forged over a series of hard-fought encounters, and the challenges that lie ahead.



Speaking to JioStar, India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her thoughts on the intensity of facing Australia:

“I believe you are always on the back foot if you are not aggressive. Playing against Australia brings out the best in us as they test our limits. Defeating Australia is always challenging and special. Not only me, but all my teammates love playing against Australia.”

Speaking to JioStar, India Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana spoke about her long-standing and friendly rivalry with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry:

“The battle between me and Ellyse Perry will go on till either of us retires. There will be times when I will hit her, and there will be times when she will get me out. Ellyse Perry is a legend of the game. Watching her in franchise cricket changed a lot of things in me as an athlete, especially in terms of where I want to get to.”

Speaking to JioStar, Australia Captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the history, rivalry, and expectations surrounding her side:

“I was reminded before coming here that Australia has never lost a World Cup in India, so, no pressure whatsoever! I have really fond memories of the 2013 World Cup, where I was a drinks runner at the Cricket Club of India. It was still amazing to be part of the campaign, and hopefully, we can replicate that success this year as well. It’s news to me that people consider us favourites for this tournament. I think it should actually favour India to take the trophy at home. They’re really comfortable in their own conditions and are in a great place to challenge us. India and Australia play each other a lot these days, so the rivalry has really blossomed. We know how much India wants to beat Australia, and we’re equally driven to dominate here. That contest has become fierce over the years.”

Speaking to JioStar, Australia batter Beth Mooney also weighed in on India’s strengths and her admiration for Smriti Mandhana:

“I think India is quite a balanced side at the moment. They’ve got some great spinners in Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav, and a nice blend of youth and experience. Smriti takes the game on, plays classy cricket shots; she’s an unbelievable player. No doubt she’ll lead from the front with the bat, and I expect her to perform across the tournament. She plays the pull shot really nicely, picks length well, and that’s something I wouldn’t mind being able to do myself.”