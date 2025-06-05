We Have a Responsibility: Captain Rohit Sharma's Environment Day Message

New Delh: Indian ODI team captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma spread awareness with a special message on the occasion of World Environment Day.



Rohit Sharma posted on his Instagram, "Surely we have a responsibility to leave for future generations a planet that is healthy and inhabitable by all species. #worldenvironmentday."





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message on his official X account on the occasion of World Environment Day, urging people to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and overcome environmental challenges.

In the video's caption, PM Modi wrote, "This #World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts to protect our planet and overcome the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better. In the video message, PM Modi said, "Prakriti Rakshati Rakshita", those who protect nature, nature protects them."



The Prime Minister highlighted India's ancient tradition of environmental balance, "Balance in the environment has always been a part of our ancient tradition. It is said in our culture, "Yat pinde tat brahmande", meaning, what exists in the body also exists in the universe. Whatever we do for ourselves directly impacts our environment."

PM Modi stressed that individual actions directly impact the environment and called for collective action to protect the world's climate.



"To protect the world's climate, it is essential that every country rises above self-interest and thinks collectively.", the video stated.





PM Modi praised India's efforts to reduce plastic usage, adding that the country has been working on this initiative for the past 4-5 years. "This year's Environment Day theme is the campaign for freedom from plastic, and I am glad that what the world is now beginning to talk about, India has already been working on continuously for the past 4-5 years."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative that combines environmental conservation with a tribute to mothers, on June 5, 2024, exactly one year ago. According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at least 80 crore saplings were planted between June and September, through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.