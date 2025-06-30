Watch: Team India Train at Edgbaston Ahead of Second England Test
Following a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Headingley, the Men in Blue are focused on a strong comeback to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
The Indian cricket team on Monday arrived at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham to commence their training sessions, gearing up for the pivotal second Test match against England, scheduled to begin on July 2.
Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian Test team after the latter announced his retirement few days before Virat Kohli too decided to bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in the game's traditional format.
( Source : PTI )
