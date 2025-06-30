Watch: Team India Train at Edgbaston Ahead of Second England Test

The Indian cricket team on Monday arrived at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham to commence their training sessions, gearing up for the pivotal second Test match against England, scheduled to begin on July 2.



Following a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Headingley, the Men in Blue are focused on a strong comeback to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

