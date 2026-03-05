War-Hit Qatar Still Plans To Host Argentina-Spain Game With Messi, Yamal For UEFA

Nyon: UEFA still plans for Qatar to stage the Argentina vs. Spain game known as Finalissima this month even as the emirate is targeted by Iranian missiles in the widening Middle East war started by Israel and the United States.

“At present, there are no alternative venues being considered,” UEFA said on Thursday about the scheduled March 27 game in Doha between the reigning champions of South America and Europe in a likely matchup of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

“A final decision is anticipated towards the end of next week,” said the European football body which organizes the game with South American counterpart CONMEBOL.

Argentina and Spain are due to play at Lusail Stadium that staged the epic 2022 World Cup final. Argentina won a penalty shootout against France after Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappé got a hat track in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Qatar has close relations with UEFA. Its top football official Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president of Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain, is a member of the UEFA executive committee.

“Discussions are ongoing with the local organizers who have made a huge effort to make the match a success,” UEFA said.

If Doha is too much of a security risk to host the game, it could be moved to Spain or elsewhere in Europe where nearly all the players in the two squads are based.

The first Finalissima was at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2022. Argentina and Messi beat Italy 3-0 .