Volleyball's big leap: PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharjya hails Hyderabad as epicenter of India's sporting growth

The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is not just a sports tournament; it's an economic and cultural phenomenon that's fundamentally changing the lives of Indian athletes and placing the nation on the global volleyball map. That's the clear message from CEO Joy Bhattacharjya, who spoke from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, the dedicated venue for the entire fourth edition of the league.



Bhattacharjya underscored the league’s direct and immediate impact on player livelihoods. The financial stability and career longevity of Indian volleyball players have seen an unprecedented boost over the past four seasons. The salaries now being offered are transformative for the athletes.

“I think it's had a huge impact and in many ways,” the CEO stated. “The first way is obviously the direct way. There are at least five-six players who are earning 20 lakhs or more, which is a considerable amount of money. Other than that, if you look at it, you know there are plenty of players who are getting in that range between 10 and 20 lakhs. These are all players who can now make really good choices in terms of where they want to work, what they want to do, and thirdly, they get other benefits as well.”

The league is backing up its claims of success with concrete numbers. Quantifiable metrics point to volleyball’s burgeoning professionalisation in India. While television viewership has historically been strong, reaching over 200 million people last year, the digital engagement this season is truly impressive. The PVL’s YouTube channel has approximately 200,000 subscribers, and regional language broadcasts are demonstrating the sport's massive reach.

Bhattacharjya highlighted the league’s role as an innovator in the sport, referring to the "Super Serve" and "Super Point" format changes as the signature of the "T20 of World Volleyball. "These fast-paced rules are attracting attention worldwide. Whenever we have discussions with the FIVB, the World Body of Volleyball, they tell us they are really interested in our innovations. We call ourselves the innovation lab because we can do things that more established volleyball markets cannot dare to do, because you know there's a lot of resistance to change,” he explained, showcasing the league’s global influence.

The decision to host the entire Season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad was a calculated move to maximize efficiency and impact, a strategy that has paid off immensely. The city has emerged as a successful host, providing the league with a solid base to deploy its resources.

“The idea was very simple. All non-cricket sporting leagues have limited resources. So, we had an option of saying we could go to two or three places and use our resources there, or we could do it really well in one place and deploy our resources towards getting a larger audience online, on television, and on streaming. I think we chose that option and Hyderabad has been fantastic,” the CEO commented, also extending thanks to the Hyderabad Black Hawks ownership and the supportive Telangana government for providing the stadium.

Beyond the venue, the league is directly focused on nurturing the next generation of talent. Franchises are actively contributing to grassroots development, with initiatives like the Muthoot Academy and the Hyderabad Blackhawks running junior-level tournaments. This developmental focus is evident in the quality of new Indian players emerging this season.

“Some of the players that have emerged in the league, such as Abhinav Salar, Nikhil Chaudhary, or Rahul, are all young players who have come up. Young Moushin PA, who just came up recently as an injury substitute, is doing so well. It tells you that suddenly there's a top-level stage where these people have the opportunity to show what they can do.”

The PVL is not just looking inward. The league is taking steps to expand its global reach, including broadcasting with English commentary featuring respected international commentators such as Olympian Karla Borger and FIVB commentator Lewie Lett, which has drawn viewers from the Gulf, the Netherlands, and the US. The biggest impact, however, is being made by the influx of international expertise. The presence of high-caliber international coaches—from Iranian to Serbian, and American Olympic medallist David Lee—is enriching the game's technical standards.

Underpinning all the PVL’s efforts is an audacious, yet achievable, long-term goal for Indian volleyball on the global stage. “Our ultimate long-term vision for Indian volleyball is for India to be a consistent player on the global stage in world championships in the Olympics,” Bhattacharjya concluded.

The league's CEO believes that by bringing together the best coaches, analysts, and raw athletic talent—and with the support of technical directors like Dragan Mihailovic, who also coaches the national team—the PVL can be the central engine to achieve that goal.