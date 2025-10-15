Volleyball Emerges as Global Favorite After Football: Kolkata Thunderbolts Owner

Hyderabad: The new season of Prime Volleyball League got off to a great start and is exciting the volleyball fans in India to support their favourite teams. This league slowly is gaining momentum in viewership and supporters, and the terrific win of Kolkata Thunderbolts over Kochi Skippers just added to the gaining craze.

The match was absolutely exhilarating as both the teams went neck and neck to win the game. As the team celebrated their well- earned win, we caught up with the Chairman and co-owner of the franchise, Mr. Pawan Kumar Patodia. Kolkata Thunderbolts were the champions of the first season and when asked how the journey has been so far.

In response, Mr. Patodia said, “The journey has been very good so far. I motivate my athletes before they come to the court and that works very well and so far, it has been a tremendous journey. Though the first game was a little disappointing, the comeback makes the win all the more sweeter. The journey ahead will be roaring.”

When asked how the new Iranian coach, Naser Shahnazi helped the team, he said that the game plan is completely the coach's strategy and that he would not involve himself in any of the on-court decisions. He mentioned that he asks his players to follow the strategy designed by the coaches, completely trusting their instincts and expertise in this area.

But what truly inspired this former Chartered Accountant to invest in Volleyball, especially in a country that gives prominence to other sports?

When asked the same, Mr Pawan replied that he saw an opportunity that opened up during Covid19 when the then Finance Minister of India had announced a budget of 970 crores to sports. The amount may not have been huge but he said that he saw a shift the country was heading towards. He added that he closed his businesses worldwide and has been focused solely in the field of sports.

“The viewership is growing tremendously for PVL and people are eagerly supporting the teams. After football, the next sport that is played and loved all over the world is Volleyball and India is getting its taste to this amazing game,” he added.

“I thank the Sports Ministry under the guidance of our Honourable Prime Minister for keeping the vision of 2036, they have made many changes that are beneficial to all the sports in our country. I believe India will be a truly developed country when we achieve the highest standard in Sports.”

About his future endeavours, Mr. Pawan shared that he had something big coming up as he wants to dedicate his time in reviving and building the sport chapter of our country.

Speaking about his contributions in finding new talent in states of Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha and Kolkata, he expressed his desire to find India’s finest talent from all the states conducting tournaments in village levels, district levels, state levels, inter-state levels and national levels ensuring that young talent is given an equal opportunity to grow and shine.