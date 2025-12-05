Vizag All Set for India–South Africa ODI Showdown

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam is set to host an electrifying India vs South Africa one-day international on Saturday, with excitement mounting among cricket fans. The buzz has grown especially after Virat Kohli’s recent back-to-back centuries and Vizag’s reputation as a lucky venue for Team India.

Both teams arrived on Thursday, followed by full practice sessions on Friday after the pre-match press conferences.

From the Indian camp, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were seen sharpening their skills under the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. South African captain Temba Bavuma led his side’s training, with Matthew Breetzke among those in action.

The ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium has cemented its status as a premier venue, having hosted IPL fixtures and Women’s World Cup matches. After Saturday’s ODI, the stadium will host Women’s T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka on December 21 and 23, and an India vs New Zealand match on January 28, 2026.

The weather forecast suggests cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping from 27–28°C in the afternoon to around 11°C by evening but no rain is expected.

City police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said 1,500 personnel have been deployed for security from airport arrival to stadium access, with three-tier arrangements and multiple sectors inside the stadium.

Spectators have been advised to buy tickets only from authorised sources, arrive at least two hours before the start, use designated entry gates and avoid bringing outside food or water bottles

The match begins at 1 p.m., with permitted entry from around 10:00 a.m. ACA president Kesineni Sivanath and Sana Satish inspected the venue and said all arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for fans.