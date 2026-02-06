Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick Propel Tiigers of Kolkata Into ISPL Season 3 Final

Surat: Tiigers of Kolkata entered the final of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 with a four-wicket victory over the Ahmedabad Lions in Qualifier 2, riding on a dominant bowling effort followed by a composed, if nervy, run chase at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, the Tiigers produced a clinical performance with the ball to restrict Ahmedabad to 72/9 in their allotted 10 overs. The Lions were on the back foot early after losing both openers inside the powerplay.

Sikandarbhai Bhatti scored 8 off 7 balls before being caught by Saroj Pramanik off Firdos Alam in the second over. Alam struck again soon after, trapping Prathamesh Thakre lbw for 11, leaving Ahmedabad struggling at 11/2.

Ashiq Ali Shamsu emerged as the lone bright spot in the innings. Batting with intent, he counter-attacked with three sixes in a brisk 29 off 15 deliveries, briefly threatening to lift the Lions to a competitive total. His dismissal, caught by Mahesh Nangude off Ankit Yadav, exposed the fragile middle order.

The decisive moment arrived in the seventh over, the designated 50-50 over, when Vivek Shelar turned the game on its head. Shelar claimed a sensational hat-trick, bowling Pradeep Patil before dismissing Amit Naik and Birendra Ram on successive deliveries, reducing the Lions to disarray. The lower order failed to mount any resistance thereafter, with a late run-out of Majid Yousuf Sheikh further compounding their woes. Ahmedabad eventually limped to 72/9, with Shelar finishing with outstanding figures of 3/3, well supported by Firdos Alam (2/15) and Ankit Yadav (2/14).

Chasing 73 for a place in the final, the Tiigers suffered early setbacks. Rahul Mundhe was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Jignesh Patel, before Farman Khan struck twice in the second over to remove Kiran Pawar for 8 and Mahesh Nangude for 1, reducing Kolkata to 1/3.

Saroj Pramanik anchored the chase with a measured 25 off 22 balls. Although Pramanik was dismissed in the ninth over by Ashiq Ali Shamsu, captain Bhawesh Pawar sealed the contest in emphatic fashion, smashing an unbeaten 10 off just two balls to guide the Tiigers into the final, where they will face Chennai Singams on Friday.

The ISPL Season 3 Final will begin at 7 PM, with live coverage on Star Sports Khel and streaming on JioHotstar.

Brief Scores:

Ahmedabad Lions 72/9 in 10 overs (Ashiq Ali Shamsu 29; Vivek Shelar 3/3) lost to Tiigers of Kolkata 74/6 in 8.3 overs (Saroj Pramanik 25; Nizam Ali 2/6) by 4 wickets.