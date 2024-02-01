Visakhapatnam Gears Up for India-England Cricket Encounter

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced on Wednesday that all preparations for the upcoming India-England second Test match have been completed.

The match is scheduled to take place at the YSR ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium here from February 2 to 6.

In a move to encourage sports enthusiasts, ACA would grant free admission to 10,000 students for the entire five-day period, at the rate of Rs 2,000 per day. Additionally, cricket club players will have reduced rates at Rs 2,850 per day and a special offer of Rs 14,250 for five days. Notably, 15,000 tickets have been sold online, with an additional 5,000 sold offline, ACA secretary, SR Gopinath Reddy, stated here.

ACA has organised extensive security steps in collaboration with local authorities to ensure a trouble-free experience for spectators. Students availing free entry must present their IDs or come in uniform. The designated parking areas are at Kalyan Kumar Parking Layout, the 'B' Ground.

Free drinking water will be provided. Packed water bottles will be available for purchase. Food stalls within the stadium will offer various dishes. Visitors are advised not to bring outside food, cameras, banners, flag sticks, school bags, laptops, matches, binoculars, batteries, cigarettes, lighters, helmets, or electronic items into the stadium.

The gates will open at 8am for the match scheduled from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Attendees are allowed to exit and re-enter only once during the day.

Ticket prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 1,500, with online sales commencing on Jan 15 and offline sales from Jan 26. Special season packages are available for Rs 400, Rs 800, and Rs 1,000. Tickets can be purchased on the Insider Inn website and Paytm app, or at designated counters at the YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem until Feb 6 and Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium until Feb 1. Sales counters will operate from 10am to 6pm daily.