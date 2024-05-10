Rolls Royals

Dharamsala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by a comfortable margin of 60 runs in a rain-interrupted Indian premier League match here on Thursday.

Star batter Virat Kohli slammed a 47-ball 92 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 241/7 after being invited to bat first. In reply, Punjab Kings were all out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw made 61 in 27 balls, while Shashank Singh got 37 in 19 balls. Mohammed Siraj picked up 3/43 for RCB, while there were two wickets apiece for Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson and Karn Sharma. Earlier, in-form opener Kohli got off to a brisk start before Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls) joined his senior partner to take the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners. Cameron Green contributed a breezy 46 off 27 balls.

The butterfingered Punjab fielders were guilty of dropping catches as Kohli and Patidar capitalised on the reprieves to put on 72 off 32 balls after they were invited to bat. Kohli, who was dropped on 0 and 10, made PBKS pay as he timed the ball nicely, used his feet and wrists to bring up his sixth IPL fifty this season. Patidar, who was also given two lives, provided the early momentum as he slammed six maximums and three fours during his 23-ball 55.

Kohli and Green continued the onslaught, adding 92 runs off 46 balls to take RCB across the 200-mark. Green hit five fours and a six before being caught in the final ball of the innings as RCB scored 77 in last five overs. Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/36) picked up two wickets in the powerplay on his IPL debut but his figures could have been much better had the fielders not dropped three catches off his bowling.