Virat Kohli's former teammate takes up umpiring job in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli's teammate from Under-19 World Cup in 2008 is set to meet him again on the field during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) but not as a player.





Tanmay Srivastava, the top scorer for India during the U-19 World Cup final in 2008 has changed paths. After being the captain for the Uttarakhand side in the domestic arena and a member of Punjab Kings in IPL. Tanmay called it quits when he was just 30 years old.

He decided to take up umpiring despite having a level 2 coaching certification from NCA. If everything goes well, he might meet Kohli again on the ground. Under Kohli's leadership the Indian side clinched the U-19 World Cup title in 2008.



"I am still in touch with Virat, but I had to decide for myself and have a practical outlook," he said in an interview with a popular media house.



However, he felt that the preparation to crack the umpiring exam to be very difficult, while maintaining that the board is encouraging young players to take up umpiring.