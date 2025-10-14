Virat Kohli Returns to Delhi, Joins Team India Squad Ahead of Australia White-Ball Tour

Star India batter Virat Kohli has returned to Delhi to join the national team ahead of its departure for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

According to reports, Kohli had left for London with his family after the conclusion of IPL 2025, during which he won the trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time.

Kohli was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

He, along with former skipper Rohit Sharma, has been named in India’s ODI squad for the Australia series. Both Rohit and Kohli have already retired from Tests and T20Is.

As per a PTI report, Team India will depart for Australia on October 15 in two batches — one in the morning and the other in the evening — depending on the availability of business-class tickets.

Team India Squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.