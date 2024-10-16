Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for ABD after his induction into ICC Hall of Fame

In his 14-year-long career, de Villiers hit over 20,000 international runs across all three formats.



De Villiers, fondly known as "Mr 360", excelled in Test and T20I cricket while setting South African records for the fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODI cricket to earn a reputation of being one of the most feared, destructive batters in the history of the game.

Congratulating the veteran, team India star Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru team mate. Calling him the most talented cricketer he played with, Kohli said AB was thoroughly deserving of the recognition.

"People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one," the letter reads.

Kohli recalled the memories that he shared with ABD on the field while playing for RCB and said "You are in the Hall of Fame for the impact you have left on the game and I don't think there is anything more special for a cricketer than to have that honour."

In addition to de Villiers and Cook, India's former spinner Neetu David, who still holds the record for the best figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings, became only the second female cricketer from the country to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.