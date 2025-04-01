Virat Kohli hints at playing 2027 ODI World Cup?

Team India talisman batter Virat Kohli kept the doors open for the next ODI World Cup in 2027 amidst debates surrounding his retirement.



The discussion around the retirement of team India's senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has been going on for sometime now.





The three stars surprised cricketing fans with retirement announcements from the shorter format, right after winning the T20 World Cup last year.

A section of fans speculated that they would announce retirement from the One-Day Internationals too after the Champions Trophy. However, Virat and Rohit cleared the air after winning the Champions Trophy final, saying that they would like to continue for some more time. Nevertheless, given their age their availability for the next world cup was uncertain.





Recently, Kohli in an interview admitted that the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy might be his last tour to Australia, re-igniting the retirement talk.

However, a viral video now shows Virat Kohli talking about his future career plans, where he offers a sigh of relief to his fans.



In the video, 'Any hints about the next big step?' Kohli was asked by the host, to which he said, "The Next Big Step...! I don't know. Maybe try to win the next world cup in 2027."