Virat is Not in His Batting Zone at The Moment: Mohammed Kaif

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif made a bold claim on star batter Virat Kohli's failure during the Perth ODI against Australia, saying that the legend is "not in his batting zone" at the moment and lacks rhythm.

Virat's return to Indian colours after the ICC Champions Trophy in March fell flat as he was caught fishing to an outside off-stump delivery for an eight-ball duck, handing a catch to Cooper Connolly at backward point.

As he is in Adelaide for the second ODI, he faces pressure to thrive at a venue where he has had a fantastic record historically. Each performance in this now lesser-frequent fixture in the cricketing calendar would be crucial for Virat in his journey towards the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif pointed out that the player is "only good till he has rhythm, batting form and plays game regularly."

"A player is only good till he has his rhythm, batting form, playing games regularly. Eyes are sharp, playing games every second or third day. When that happens, the player finds out from the hand whether the ball is in-swing or out-swing. Or whether it is a yorker or a slower one. So, the ability to pick that is possible when you are playing regularly... You are in your batting zone," said Kaif.

"Virat is not in his batting zone at the moment, clearly... There was a lack of rhythm, and he was out of touch, so that's why he got out in the last match," he added.

At Adelaide Oval, he is India's highest run-getter of all time, with 975 runs in 12 matches and 17 innings at an average of 65.00, five centuries and four fifties, and a best score of 141. Notably, he is also the best visiting batter of all time at this venue, and it is his home away from home.

In eight innings this year, he has scored 275 runs in eight ODIs and innings, averaging 39.28, with a century, two fifties, and a best score of 100*.

He also said that both Rohit Sharma and Virat will have to spend some time at the crease to score big, pointing out that Adam Zampa, who is expected to play in the Adelaide match, has a fine record against India and has got the coveted wicket of Virat on plenty of occasions.

Virat has been dismissed six times by Zampa in 15 innings and averages 47.83 against him, making it a very healthy competition between these two. "Zampa will also be playing in the second match; he will be making a comeback... He has a good record against India, having gotten Virat Kohli out on many occasions. In my view, Australia have become a stronger team in this game as compared to the previous one... How do you play after the first spell? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can score big, but they need to spend some time on the crease," cautioned Kaif.

Kaif said that while it is not going to be easy, he backs Rohit to play his natural attacking game at Adelaide, saying, "Rohit Sharma will play his shots. Take charge and pull even if he gets beaten again and again. Whenever Rohit Sharma has made runs, he has played the ball in the air. The difference between Kohli and Rohit is that Kohli plays grounded shots even in the powerplay... Rohit takes on the game. He wants to dominate the bowlers. It will be the same plan for this game, and of course, it's not going to be easy; it will be tough."