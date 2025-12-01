“Virat And Rohit Bhai Will Do Their Talking With The Bat”: Arshdeep Singh

Following a 2-0 Test series defeat, India will aim to make amends in the limited-overs format against South Africa as the first of the three matches gets underway today. The series also marks the return of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Speaking on JioStar show ‘Follow The Blues’, India pacer Arshdeep Singh, South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma, and former India cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem shared their thoughts on adapting to conditions, the aura of Rohit-Kohli, and what to expect from the Ranchi opener.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, Arshdeep Singh discussed his approach to bowling in different conditions:

“As a player, it’s important to perform well wherever you play. You need to quickly adapt to the conditions, assess the pitch and the opposition batsmen. You must decide what variations to use based on your rhythm that day. Whether playing abroad or at home, my goal remains the same, to give my best and take wickets for the team.”

On Virat and Rohit’s form:

“Virat bhai and Rohit bhai will do their talking with the bat rather than words. I really enjoyed watching them middle the ball so well during practice. As a bowler, I wouldn’t enjoy bowling to them in this form, but as a teammate, I’m excited to see them play so well. We can definitely expect big runs from them in the first ODI.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, Temba Bavuma acknowledged the challenge of facing India at home:

“India deserves full respect in every format because they always field a strong team. Playing them in their home conditions makes the challenge even tougher. Their ODI team looks stronger with experienced players returning, which will definitely test us as a team during this series.”

On playing against Virat and Rohit in India:

“It’s exciting for local fans to watch their two legends play at home again. We’re looking forward to experiencing the special energy these star players bring. While we’ll prepare specific plans for them like any other players, we know the atmosphere will be different and exciting when these big names are playing.”

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, Shahbaz Nadeem analyzed the Ranchi pitch conditions:

“Dew will be a major factor in Ranchi due to the high humidity, making ball gripping difficult for bowlers in the second innings. India should bowl first to gain advantage. This will be a high-scoring match because the pitch will help spinners initially, but batters will dominate overall due to favorable conditions.”

On Virat and Rohit’s preparations:

“Virat and Rohit look very confident. I watched them practicing from beside the nets and they are in great touch, consistently hitting the middle of the bat. As both, a fan and former player, seeing these two in such form is exciting. Spectators in Ranchi can expect a great show when these icons perform in the first ODI.”