Vince Steele Dies at 39 After Cardiac Event During Wrestling Match

Independent wrestler Vince Steele, known as “The Jurassic Juggernaut,” has died after suffering a medical emergency during a match on Sunday in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. He was 39.

According to PWInsider, Steele collapsed in the ring during a four-way bout at a Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event. Fightful reported that he suffered a “cardiac event” mid-match.

BCW confirmed his passing in a statement on X, expressing gratitude to the Ridgefield Park Police Department, who responded swiftly and provided emergency medical assistance. However, despite their efforts, Steele could not be revived.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and we ask for patience and respect as we process this tragedy,” BCW said, adding that plans to honor Steele’s legacy would be announced soon.

Steele had been a fixture in independent wrestling since 2004, competing in promotions such as Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) in Florida and ACE Pro Wrestling in New Jersey. He was widely respected for his presence in the ring and his contributions to the sport.

Tributes poured in from fellow wrestlers and promotions, with CCW posting, “Rest in peace, big man. You will forever be missed.”

The wrestling community continues to mourn the loss of Steele, remembering him as both a dominant force in the ring and a beloved figure outside of it.