Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan attend Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Opener

Hyderabad: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 kicked off on a star-studded note as Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan graced the opening match between the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls. The actors' presence to promote their upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ added glamour to the already electrifying atmosphere at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Kartik Aaryan, talking about his childhood, shared, "I used to play gali kabaddi' as a kid but not on a professional level the way it is being played here at the Pro Kabaddi League. It is a lot of fun to watch."

Vidya Balan, the First Shero of our time, expressed her excitement for the season, saying, "I have enjoyed watching kabaddi. Today we met Pawan (Sehrawat) and Pardeep (Narwal) who are fantastic players. Good luck to the teams for the first match. Pawan is a high-flyer and Pardeep is a record-breaker so I wish them luck for the season."

The opening night promises thrilling action, featuring star raiders Pawan and Pardeep, followed by a clash between U Mumba's Sunil Kumar – the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history at INR 1.015 Crores – and Dabang Delhi K.C.'s attacking powerhouse, Naveen Kumar.

PKL 11 made history even before the first whistle, with eight players crossing the INR 1 crore mark in the auction. The league is set to unfold across three cities, starting in Hyderabad, then moving to Noida, and concluding in Pune.

With its blend of celebrity glamour, record-breaking player valuations, and a focus on fan experiences, PKL 11 is set to take over the sporting excitement as the season rolls into the households for the next three months.