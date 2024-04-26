IPL: Vettori's message to SRH players after humbling defeat

Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday have put breaks to the winning streak of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH have won their last four matches against CSK, PBKS, RCB and DC.Daniel Vettori, the head coach of the SRH team has tried pumping some motivation to the players after a bad day at the office as he spoke to the players in the dressing room.As seen in the video released by SRH, Vettori said, "We haven't played like we wanted but this throughout the course of the tournament happens to every team. The only equation is how we bounce back."So we quickly put this away, tidy us in a few areas and move on to the next game. The challenge for us is the next game at chennai. he added.Motivating the squad, he advised them saying "Look at all the positives from today's game, hold on to those and just find those little improvements."At third position in the points table, SRH has 10 points and will face Chennai Super Kings in their next outing.