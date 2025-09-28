Veda Krishnamurthy Backs Jemimah at No.3 for World Cup

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 set to begin on September 30, JioStar experts Veda Krishnamurthy and Deep Dasgupta shared their insights on JioHotstar’s special show, ‘Game Plan’. From Jemimah Rodrigues’ flair and adaptability in her first 50-over World Cup to the balance of India’s bowling unit and the confidence in the middle order, they reflected on the team’s readiness for the challenge at home and also spoke about Harmanpreet’s leadership.



Speaking on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert and former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy spoke about Jemimah Rodrigues’ impact ahead of her first 50-over World Cup:

“She missed out on the last World Cup, so this being her first 50-over World Cup should be motivating enough for her to show the world what she is capable of. With her in the team, there is an extra flair and energy on the field, and it can be very infectious. The reason I’d like to see Jemimah bat at three is because of the consistency shown by the openers. I feel the batting order can be flexible and that gives Jemimah the chance to adapt and make an impact.”

Veda Krishnamurthy reflected on India’s bowling unit:

“Among the spinners, Deepti Sharma is the most experienced. She can give you 10 overs regardless of how her day is going—even if she goes for runs early, she knows how to come back. The same goes for Sneh Rana. A year ago, the team had already decided not to go with a wrist spinner and instead build a combination this way. Then you have Radha Yadav, who is very courageous as a bowler. More often than not, she is there for the fight. Add to that Renuka and Pooja looking good with pace at the moment, and it gives you a more balanced bowling attack. The spinners don’t need to feel they have to take 10 wickets, the pacers are providing breakthroughs early, and that makes the unit look more sorted.”

JioStar expert Deep Dasgupta reflected on the importance of India’s middle order:



“Being aggressive with the bat also depends on the confidence the top-order batters have in numbers 5, 6, and 7. When you know the middle and lower order can contribute, it allows the top order to bat more freely. The series against Australia helped in that regard, Deepti scored runs, Sneh contributed, Radha too. Even 20 or 25 runs from your number 8 or 9 add up, and that builds confidence. We want everyone to bat freely, not just Smriti, and play with more aggression.”

Veda spoke about India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership:



“Harman is very determined. She is someone who wants to go out there and achieve a lot. She has played four World Cups before this as a player, but this will be her first 50-over World Cup as captain. Of course, she has led in T20 World Cups, but 50-over cricket is a different ball game because of the format, you play every team, there is no group stage. I think she really enjoys being Captain, and she wants to show the way by example. You can see that body language when she is on the field, she’s always in the opponent’s face, and that defines what Harmanpreet is.”