Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain for Ranji Trophy

Patna: Bihar have appointed 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi as their vice-captain for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season starting on Wednesday, with Sakibul Gani being the captain.

Bihar will take on Arunachal Pradesh in their Plate League season-opener at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here from October 15. The announcement of the squad was made by the Bihar Cricket Association late on Sunday.

