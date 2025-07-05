Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks World Record, Scores 52-Ball Century Vs England U-19

After emerging as the youngest centurion in IPL history, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has started collecting international records with a 52-ball century during the fourth Youth ODI between India U-19 and England U-19 at Worcester on Saturday.



His innings included 10 sixes and 13 fours before getting dismissed for 143 (78) by Ben Mayes.



Vaibhav's dominant slogging helped him surpass Pakistan's Kamram Ghulam, who scored a hundred in 53 deliveries, to register the fastest ever century in Men's Youth One Day internationals.



Earlier in the series, he fell short of piping Rishabh Pant's fastest half century record after smashing a fifty off 20 balls. Pant's record survived by a whisker. The Indian red-ball vice-captain scored a 19-ball half century in youth cricket.