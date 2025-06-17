US President Donald Trump Receives Portugal Jersey Signed By Cristiano Ronaldo

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, gifted US President Donald Trump a Portugal jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo during the G7 summit in Canada.

The European Council President presented the Portugal No. 7 jersey, signed by Ronaldo, during a private audience on Monday.

Along with the signature, a special message was written on the jersey, which read: “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.”

President Trump held the jersey and said, “I like it, Playing for Peace.”