US President Donald Trump Receives Portugal Jersey Signed By Cristiano Ronaldo
The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, gifted US President Donald Trump a Portugal jersey signed by Cristiano Ronaldo during the G7 summit in Canada.
The European Council President presented the Portugal No. 7 jersey, signed by Ronaldo, during a private audience on Monday.
Along with the signature, a special message was written on the jersey, which read: “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.”
President Trump held the jersey and said, “I like it, Playing for Peace.”
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 938 goals for club and country. He recently led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title.
Ronaldo is expected to play for Portugal in next year’s FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.