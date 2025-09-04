US Open 2025: Osaka Downs Muchova to Reach US Open Semi-Final

New York: Naomi Osaka surged into the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets defeat of 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

The Japanese 23rd seed, enjoying her deepest run in a Grand Slam since a 2021 victory at the Australian Open, advanced to the last four after winning 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in just under two hours.

Two-time US Open champion Osaka will face eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in Thursday's semi-finals.