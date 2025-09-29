US Open 2025: JioStar Sets New Viewership Record

Mumbai: JioStar network today announced that the US Open 2025 has achieved record-breaking viewership in India with extensive coverage across both Linear TV and Digital platforms, setting a new benchmark for tennis viewership in the country clocking a combined 877 million minutes of watch-time across platforms.

The 2025 edition opened with a novel and exciting mixed doubles format, which was further broadbased through Hindi commentary, delivering an unprecedented performance on Linear TV accumulating 388 million minutes of total watch time. This marks the highest watch time for the US Open in the BARC era, a testament to the growing popularity of tennis in India and the platform’s constant endeavour to bring fans closer to the sport. The reach of the tournament also saw a remarkable increase with 18 million viewers enjoying the US Open, making it a 96% jump year-on-year. On JioHotstar, the US Open 2025 amassed 489 million minutes of watch-time as Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz took home the singles crown.

Siddharth Sharma, Head, Audience Engagement and Monetization Initiative, JioStar - Sports said, “We have a strong belief in the fandom for tennis and the US Open in particular and our proposition was built around that. The success we achieved in the season-ending Grand Slam across both our linear TV and digital platforms, is a clear sign of the ever-growing passion for tennis in India. We are committed to bringing world-class sporting events to our fans and will continue to fuel the nation’s love for sports.”

The strategic addition of US Open further reinforces JioStar’s reputation as India’s ultimate sporting destination, with rights to ICC events, India Men’s and Women’s Cricket teams, TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi League, and a lot more. With a calendar packed with premium sporting content, JioStar continues to lead the way in providing fans with seamless access to the most anticipated sporting moments from India and around the world.