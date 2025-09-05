US Open 2025: Battling Sabalenka Holds Off Pegula To Reach Final

New York: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the final of the US Open on Thursday, rallying from a set down to defeat American fourth seed Jessica Pegula and keep her title defence firmly on track.

Sabalenka, the world number one and top seed from Belarus, produced a battling performance to clinch a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in two hours five minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The 27-year-old will face the winner of Thursday's other semi-final, either Japan's Naomi Osaka or another American, Amanda Anisimova, in Saturday's final.

Sabalenka has now reached three straight US Open finals and has a chance to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Serena Williams sealed a hat-trick of victories in 2014.

"It was a really tough match -- she played incredible tennis as always and I had to work really hard to get this win," a relieved Sabalenka said afterwards.

"Just super happy to be back in the final and hopefully I can go all the way again," added Sabalenka, who held her nerve to fight off a series of break points in the decisive third set before wrapping up victory.

Pegula had jolted Sabalenka by taking the first set, the American recovering after being broken in the sixth game to hand the world number one a 4-2 lead.

Sabalenka, who had served smoothly up to that point, surrendered that advantage in the next game, double-faulting on break point to give Pegula a lifeline.

The American duly grabbed it in the next game, confidently holding to love to make it 4-4.

Buoyed by that fightback, Pegula rode the momentum to another break in the next game, expertly opening up the court with a superb backhand to set up break point, which she converted when Sabalenka smacked a forehand long to suddenly find herself 5-4 down.

Pegula again held to love for a second service game in a row to wrap up the set.

The New York crowd roared its appreciation for Pegula, but there was no sign of Sabalenka being rattled as the second set began.

The champion broke Pegula in the second game before sprinting into a 4-1 lead, and this time she made the advantage count as she closed out the set to level for 1-1.

Now it was Pegula feeling the pressure, and after being broken in the first game, Sabalenka once more pounced on the opening to go 3-1 up.

Pegula though refused to fold, and had Sabalenka on the ropes in the sixth game, giving herself a glorious chance to level after going 15-40 up.

The American was unable to convert either point though, and also squandered a further break point before Sabalenka held for 4-2.

Sabalenka survived another scare when she double-faulted to give Pegula a break point that could have leveled it at 4-4.

But once again Pegula was unable to convert and Sabalenka held for the remainder of the set to clinch victory.