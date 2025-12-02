US In Talks To Host Copa America 2028: Report

Talks are underway for the United States to host the Copa America again in 2028, The Athletic reported Monday.

The most recent edition of the quadrennial men's football tournament was held in the U.S. in June and July of 2024.

CONMEBOL, South American football's ruling body, is in discussions with CONCACAF, which represents North America, Central America and the Caribbean, about potentially joining a busy U.S. sports schedule in 2028.

The Summer Olympics will be held that year in Los Angeles starting on July 14. The final for the 2024 Copa America took place on July 14, meaning the dates would likely need to be adjusted to avoid an overlap with the men's football competition at the Summer Games.

CONMEBOL is also considering Argentina and Ecuador as potential host nations, per the report.

An agreement between the two football federations in 2024 permitted six CONCACAF teams to join the 10 CONMEBOL nations in the competition. The U.S. men's national team represented CONCACAF along with Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Jamaica.

The only other time the U.S. hosted the Copa America was in 2016.

Argentina is the tournament's defending champion after beating Colombia, 1-0, on July 14, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. A total of 1.6 million fans attended the tournament, where the U.S. did not advance beyond the group stage.

The global football spotlight is already on North America, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

A CONMEBOL press officer told The Athletic "nothing is concrete at this stage." CONCACAF had not responded to a request for comment.