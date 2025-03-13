Uppal Stadium renovation works in full swing ahead of IPL 2025

Renovation works at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium are going at a rapid pace, said Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao.



He along with the representatives of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) inspected the Stadium works in Uppal on Wednesday.



The entire stadium is getting a new paint job. New rest rooms are being construction in the North Stands. In addition, Air Conditioning units and tiles in the players dressing rooms and corporate boxes are also being changed, HCA president said after the visit.

The renovation works are costing around Rs 5 crore and the Sunrisers management also helps as part of its CSR initiative, he added. Moreover, he also instructed the staff to speed up the work as the franchise based tournament is just days away.



The Stadium would be hosting a record 9 matches during this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to commence on March 22. Alongside 7 home games of SRH, Uppal Stadium will also host two playoff matches.



The first match in Hyderabad would be played on March 23 between SRH and Rajasthan Royals (RR).