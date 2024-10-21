UP Yoddhas Begin PKL Season 11 With Closely Fought Win Against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Hyderabad: The UP Yoddhas took on the Dabang Delhi K.C. in their opening match of PKL Season 11 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and put on a solid showing on Monday evening. The UP Yoddhas won the game with the scoreline reading 28-23.







LIVE MATCH





The UP Yoddhas kicked off proceedings when they picked up the first points of the game through a Surender Gill raid. After that, it was a tight battle, as the two competitors traded raids and points without conceding an inch to each other. Neither side could take an outright lead in the early exchanges in what was turning out to be a close battle.





However, as the first half reached the midway stage, Bhavani Rajput took charge as the UP Yoddhas started to settle in, and edged ahead of their opponents. As the half wore on, Ashu Malik and Nitin Panwar helped Dabang Delhi K.C. fight back and bring the contest back on level terms. The first half ended with the scores tied at 12-11.





The second half was also a cautious start with both sides taking their time to strike. Both sides were finding it tough to break each other down despite multiple well thought out moves in the early exchanges. At the end of the first phase of the second half, there was hardly any difference between the two sides. The UP Yoddhas led by 18-16, with the game very much on a knife-edge.





By now Naveen Kumar had picked up the baton from Ashu Malik, and was leading the charge for the Dabang Delhi K.C. as they looked to fightback. However, in the final phase of play, the UP Yoddhas cranked up the intensity as Sahul Kumar inflicted an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi K.C. and the raiders also picked up crucial points. That helped the UP Yoddhas take a 5-point lead with less than 5 minutes to go. Eventually, the UP Yoddhas came away with the win in what was a closely fought game. Bhavani Rajput top scored for the UP Yoddhas with 7 points.





Please find below the schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Tuesday, October 22:





Match 1 – Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8pm

Match 2 – UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls – 9 pm