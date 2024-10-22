Unstoppable UP Yoddhas Register Second Consecutive Win of the Season, Defeat Bengaluru Bulls

Hyderabad: Surender Gill, Bharat and Sumit put in a fantastic performance as the UP Yoddhas cranked up the style and defeated the Bengaluru Bulls by a margin of 57-36 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Tuesday evening. A total of 93 points were scored in the game, with Surender Gill getting 17 for the UP Yoddhas and Pardeep Narwal bagging 16 for the Bengaluru Bulls.



It was a quick start to the contest from the UP Yoddhas and the Bengaluru Bulls. While the both teams picked points of each other in the early exchanges, it was the UP Yoddhas who settled into a rhythm within the first few minutes of the game. Bharat and Surender Gill were leading the charge for the UP Yoddhas, who stormed into the lead, and finished the first phase of play with a 9-point lead. By now, Bharat was on 7 points and leading from the front for the UP Yoddhas.



From then on in, the UP Yoddhas continued to consolidate with Bharat and captain Surender Gill causing the most amount of trouble for the Bengaluru Bulls. Bharat also inflicted an ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls which further strengthened their position in the game. By the time the half-time break came around, Bharat and Surender Gill had both completed their individual Super 10s, and the UP Yoddhas led the contest 33-15.



After the break, Pardeep Narwal landed a Super Raid for the Bengaluru Bulls, but the UP Yoddhas continued to dominate the contest. UP Yoddhas’ captain Surender Gill was leading from the front and his side were showing no signs of taking their foot off the throttle. Midway through the second half, the UP Yoddhas were leading the contest with a scoreline of 44-25.



With just under 10 minutes to go Pardeep Narwal completed his Super 10, after which Sumit inflicted an ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls. Soon after, the UP Yoddhas notched up their half-century and were marching on towards a comprehensive win. Eventually, the UP Yoddhas went onto win the contest at a canter, and in the process also registered the highest points scored in a single match by a team, so far, this season.



Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Tuesday, October 23:



Match 1 – Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm



Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba – 9 pm