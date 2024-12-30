Unique or vulgar: Head's celebration after Pant's dismissal sparks row!
Australia Vice-captain Travis Head after failing to impress with the bat had provided the hosts with a much-needed break-through in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that ended in Australia's favour.
India's Jaiswal and Pant put up a solid resistance after losing quick wickets and were setting up a formidable partnership. Coming into bowl, Head dismissed Pant for 30 and broke the 88-run partnership.
However, what caught everyone's attention was Head's strange celebration after the dismissal with many wondering what it means!
Head made a gesture by forming a fist with one hand and inserting his index finger into it. The celebration sparked a stirr as many took it as vulgar, while some tried to decode it. Some people stated that he meant to say that he trapped Rishabh Pant.
A clip of the celebration was posted on social media platform 'X', by Cricket Australia, where they wrote, "Travis Head gets Rishabh Pant and pulls out a unique celebration." The post drew interesting comments.
A user wrote, "Unique when it's not the brown ones doing it eh," while another said, "It's not a unique celebration. It's utter disrespect."
Meanwhile, Australia registered an emphatic victory of 184-runs to take a lead 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
