Unique or vulgar: Head's celebration after Pant's dismissal sparks row!

DC Web Desk
30 Dec 2024 1:37 PM IST
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, center, Travis Head, left, and Sam Konstas celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia Vice-captain Travis Head after failing to impress with the bat had provided the hosts with a much-needed break-through in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that ended in Australia's favour.

India's Jaiswal and Pant put up a solid resistance after losing quick wickets and were setting up a formidable partnership. Coming into bowl, Head dismissed Pant for 30 and broke the 88-run partnership.
However, what caught everyone's attention was Head's strange celebration after the dismissal with many wondering what it means!
Head made a gesture by forming a fist with one hand and inserting his index finger into it. The celebration sparked a stirr as many took it as vulgar, while some tried to decode it. Some people stated that he meant to say that he trapped Rishabh Pant.
A clip of the celebration was posted on social media platform 'X', by Cricket Australia, where they wrote, "Travis Head gets Rishabh Pant and pulls out a unique celebration." The post drew interesting comments.
A user wrote, "Unique when it's not the brown ones doing it eh," while another said, "It's not a unique celebration. It's utter disrespect."
Meanwhile, Australia registered an emphatic victory of 184-runs to take a lead 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
