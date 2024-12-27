Unbelievable ! Smith Falls To Rare Bowled Dismissal

In a dramatic turn of events during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australian batting legend Steven Smith was dismissed in a rare and unexpected manner by Indian pacer Akash Deep.

Smith, who had been batting confidently, faced a back-of-the-length delivery from Akash Deep. Attempting to flick the ball through the off side, Smith saw the ball deflect off his pads and ricochet onto the stumps, resulting in a bowled dismissal. Witnessing his own wicket fall was a rare sight, adding to the drama of the moment. The unusual nature of the wicket left Smith heartbroken and the crowd in stunned silence.

This dismissal drew immediate comparisons to a similar incident involving New Zealand's Kane Williamson recently, where he was also bowled in an unexpected fashion. Both dismissals underscore the unpredictable nature of cricket and the fine margins between success and failure.

Despite the disappointment, Smith displayed true sportsmanship by acknowledging the skill and accuracy of Akash Deep's delivery. "That's a nice ball," Smith remarked, highlighting his respect for the young Indian bowler's performance.

As Australia continues its battle in the Test match, fans are left wondering what other surprises the match might hold.