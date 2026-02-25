UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid To Face Benfica Without Injured Mbappe

Madrid: Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe for Wednesday's match against Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs.

Mbappe was not included in the squad for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium because of a left knee injury he has been nursing for some time.

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham also won't be available because of injuries.

Madrid's forwards will include Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia.

Madrid won the first leg 1-0 last week in Benfica and only needs a draw to advance to the round of 16.