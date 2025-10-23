UEFA Champions League: Chelsea Thrash 10-man Ajax 5-1

London: Chelsea took full advantage of an early red card for Ajax captain Kenneth Taylor to thrash the Dutch giants 5-1 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca's gamble in making 10 changes paid off as Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo struck before Enzo Fernandez and Estevao converted from the penalty spot in the first half.

Tyrique George rounded off the scoring in the second half as Chelsea made it back-to-back Champions League wins after an opening night defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Blues climb to 11th in the table, while Ajax remain rooted to the bottom of the Champions League standings.

Ajax arrived in London without a point or even a goal so far in this season's Champions League.

With Chelsea bearing the brunt of an injury crisis on the back of winning the Club World Cup in July, Maresca clearly targeted the visit of the four-time European champions as one he could afford to rest a number of his key players for.

Only Romeo Lavia, who came off at half-time at the City Ground, was retained from the side that won 3-0 at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

However, that included the return of Fernandez from injury, the club's record signing in Caicedo and Brazilian wonder kid Estevao.

Ajax were soundly beaten by Inter Milan and Marseille in their opening two games and saw any hope of an upturn in fortunes disappear once VAR intervened to see Taylor's high challenge on Facundo Buonanotte upgraded from a yellow to a red card on 15 minutes.

Maresca had to face questions on Chelsea's discipline in the pre-match press conference after his side had a man sent off in four of their last six games.

This time, they made the numerical advantage count.

From the resulting free-kick after Taylor's dismissal, Guiu turned home Wesley Fofana's header back across the box.

Caicedo had just three Chelsea goals since his £115 million ($154 million) move from Brighton in 2023 prior to this season, but now has four already this campaign.

The Ecuadorian had some good fortune as his shot deflected in off Josip Sutalo.

Ajax were briefly offered a lifeline when Tosin Adarabioyo trod on the foot of Raul Moro and Wout Weghorst converted from the penalty spot.

However, there were two more spot-kicks before the break to allow Chelsea to kill the game off.

Weghorst was penalised for a trip on Fernandez, who dusted himself off to slot home.

Estevao then fired in the first of what are likely to be many Champions League goals.

The 18-year-old won the penalty and confidently dispatched it high past Remko Pasveer.

Maresca made four more changes to start the second half with Fernandez and Caicedo among those withdrawn.

George took just three minutes to make his mark off the bench with a precise low finish from Andrey Santos's backheel.