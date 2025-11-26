 Top
UEFA Champions League: Ballon d’Or Winner Dembélé Returns to PSG Squad After Calf Injury

Sports
26 Nov 2025 6:19 PM IST

Dembélé has not played since he had to come off midway through the first half of PSG’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the competition on Nov. 4

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele gestures during a training session at the Campus Paris Saint-Germain in Poissy, on November 25, 2025, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League first round day 5 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by AFP)
Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé is set to make his return from a left calf injury after being included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Wednesday's Champions League game against Tottenham.
Dembélé has not played since he had to come off midway through the first half of PSG’s 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the competition on Nov. 4.
Dembélé had only recently returned following a right hamstring injury sustained while playing for France in September.
PSG, which has been blighted by injuries this season, will still be without Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who sprained his left ankle during the loss to Bayern Munich. Forward Désiré Doué is also sidelined after tearing a muscle in his right thigh last month.
PSG beat Tottenham on penalties when they met in August in the UEFA Super Cup , securing the French club’s fifth trophy of 2025.
PSG won the Champions League last season and currently sits seventh in the league phase after four games, three points behind leader Bayern Munich.
( Source : AP )
