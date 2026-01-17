Trump Expands Visa Travel Exception For Major Sporting Events

The Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup are among the athletic events added to the list of competitions exempted from a visa travel ban, President Donald Trump's administration announced this week.

Events hosted by the International Military Sports Council, the International University Sports Federation, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and events and competitions held by U.S. professional sports leagues were also added to the list.

The list also includes the Paralympic Games, Pan-American Games, Para Pan-American Games and the Special Olympics, while other leagues and events could be added as well, per the Trump administration.

Earlier this week, the State Department informed all U.S. embassies and consulates that athletes, coaches and support staff for the Olympics, the World Cup and events involving several college and professional leagues and organizations would be exempt from the ban, per The Associated Press, which applies to the Palestinian Authority and 39 countries.

However, unless they qualify for an exemption to the travel ban, members of the media, fans and corporations from nations under the ban will not be allowed to enter the United States.

"Only a small subset of travelers for the World Cup, Olympics and Paralympics and other major sporting events will qualify for the exception," the cable sent to the U.S. embassies and consulates stated.