US Women's Open: Denied Entry, Transgender Golfer Sues USGA and LPGA
Hailey Davidson named the golf club hosting the qualifier, along with the USGA, the LPGA, and three LPGA officials, in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New Jersey and sought unspecified damages.
A transgender woman seeking to compete in women's USGA events has filed a lawsuit claiming that a policy change adopted in 2024 unlawfully barred her from participating in a U.S. Women's Open qualifier last year. Hailey Davidson named the golf club hosting the qualifier, along with the USGA, the LPGA, and three LPGA officials in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New Jersey. She's seeking unspecified damages.
Davidson claimed in the lawsuit that the new policy effectively bans transgender women from competing in USGA women's events or the LPGA because many states prevent children from taking hormones or blocking puberty.
When the USGA denied her entry into the qualifier, Davidson claimed the Hackensack Golf Club violated the law by saying the USGA controlled all decisions regarding eligibility.