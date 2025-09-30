Tilak Varma Gets Hero's Welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Emerging Team India star Tilak Varma was given a hero's welcome at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi international airport on Tuesday after his brilliant innings during the Asia Cup final at Dubai international stadium on Sunday.

Fans in huge numbers turned up at the airport to get a glimpse of the 22-year-old batter.

Acknowledging the love, Varma took to Instagram and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the love and support from Hyderabad today. Truly grateful to every Indian for standing by me. Jai Hind."

Additionally, he was given a grand welcome by the Telangana State Government. As per the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy and M.D. Soni Baladevi felicitated Tilak Varma at the Airport.