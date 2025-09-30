Tilak Varma Gets Hero's Welcome in Hyderabad
Fans turned up in huge numbers at Hyderabad airport to welcome Tilak Varma, whose brilliant innings helped India sail through the finals
Hyderabad: Emerging Team India star Tilak Varma was given a hero's welcome at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi international airport on Tuesday after his brilliant innings during the Asia Cup final at Dubai international stadium on Sunday.
Fans in huge numbers turned up at the airport to get a glimpse of the 22-year-old batter.
Acknowledging the love, Varma took to Instagram and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the love and support from Hyderabad today. Truly grateful to every Indian for standing by me. Jai Hind."
Additionally, he was given a grand welcome by the Telangana State Government. As per the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy and M.D. Soni Baladevi felicitated Tilak Varma at the Airport.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy congratulated Tilak Varma for his remarkable performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, which not only brought glory to Telangana but also immense pride to the entire nation. He stated that Tilak’s match-winning contribution in tough situations will serve as an inspiration to young sportspersons.
He also mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy conveyed his special congratulations to Tilak Varma.
The left handed batter held his nerve on the day it mattered the most and scored an unbeaten 69 including 4 sixes and 3 boundaries. His heroics earned him the 'Man of the Match award.'
