Thrilling Finishes in Pro Kabaddi League Due to New Format: Rishank Devadiga

Day 10 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 featured a commanding win for Telugu Titans against Bengal Warriorz and a thrilling one-point victory for Dabang Delhi K.C. over Jaipur Pink Panthers, extending Delhi’s unbeaten run this season. Speaking exclusively on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analyzed key performances and discussed the impact of the new format and high-pressure moments that defined the day's results.



Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga spoke on how changes in the format this season have led to thrilling finishes for Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers:

“All the thrilling finishes that we are seeing this season are because of the changes in the format. Since the introduction of the tie-breaker rule, teams think they must win the match at any cost. That’s why we saw so much drama towards the end. The momentum shifted many times between the teams. Nitin Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) made a mistake at one point; he should have stayed on the court, but he was under pressure from the defense, especially when a player like Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi K.C.), who is known for applying ankle holds, is in defense. We can’t completely blame Nitin for that mistake; anyone would feel that pressure. Overall, it was a very good match with both teams playing well. I feel it was ‘Agent’ Ashu’s (Ashu Malik) day.”

On Ashu Malik’s performance:

"Ashu Malik deserves applause. He showed dominance from the very start. His team wasn’t able to support him adequately, especially in defense, where we expected strong support from Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Saurabh Nandal, who didn’t perform well today. But Ashu kept playing consistently. Thanks to him, there was always hope that Dabang Delhi would make a comeback. He raided 27 times, scored 20 raid points, and 1 tackle point. When a player performs like Ashu did, it motivates others, and they try to cover up for weaker moments."

On Jaipur Pink Panthers and Nitin Kumar:

"Jaipur Pink Panthers played as a cohesive unit. Nitin performed well, and Sahil Satpal was also impressive. The defense supported well; it was a true team effort. We can’t say Jaipur lost because of Nitin’s mistake. At that moment, if Nitin had waited, he could have attempted another raid because 20 seconds were left, but he made an early attempt in the first 10 seconds, which was a bit hasty. If he had waited longer, the outcome of the match might have been different.”

On Bengal Warriorz’ dependency on Devank Dalal:

"The Bengal Warriorz team is heavily dependent on Devank Dalal. Relying too much on just one player will cause struggles. Coaches should also keep this in mind. It’s not only Devank on the court; there are seven players. Other players also need guidance and instructions during timeouts so they know how to contribute. If, during timeouts, you instruct only Devank how to raid, the defenders get an advantage by anticipating his moves. The other players also need direction and encouragement. Kabaddi is a team sport, and Bengal Warriorz couldn’t perform well as a team, which led to their loss.”