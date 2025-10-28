This T20I Series in Australia Will be Opportunity For New Heroes to Emerge: Abhishek Nayar

Speaking exclusively on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar shared his thoughts on the upcoming T20I series against Australia:

“This T20I series in Australia will be a significant test for many of our young players, as it marks their first experience of playing T20 International cricket against a team of this calibre in such conditions. While the environment differs from what they will encounter in the World Cup, it presents a fresh challenge and a valuable opportunity for new heroes to emerge. It’s a chance for several players to step up, gain confidence, and build momentum with runs under their belt.”

On Abhishek Sharma’s potential in Australia conditions:

“These Australian conditions could suit Abhishek Sharma’s style perfectly, as he thrives on bounce and prefers playing beside the line. We’ve seen players like Travis Head succeed due to the consistent bounce. While he'll face challenges against bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, who consistently hit back of a length, his IPL experience against these bowlers will help. Conditions matter, but his attacking mentality can overcome them, especially during Powerplays where boundary sizes become irrelevant. If he maintains his intent and continues playing beside the line, this could be a very successful tour for him.”_

On the scrutiny facing Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form with the bat:

“This Australian tour presents an interesting scenario. While team victories often overshadow individual performances, any downturn in results will raise questions. As India's T20I Captain and someone who’s been the number one-ranked batter in T20I cricket for a long period of time, Suryakumar’s extended run without significant scores at number three will inevitably create internal scrutiny. We know his calibre and impact potential, and Australian conditions with their bounce and pace should actually benefit his batting style. Ultimately, the biggest questions will come from within, as this current output doesn’t reflect his true capabilities.”

On Tilak Varma’s development and India's balanced squad:

“Tilak Varma has consistently performed for India and Mumbai Indians. His opportunity came during the South Africa tour when Suryakumar Yadav promoted him to number three, where he scored multiple hundreds and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He even had an amazing Asia Cup and to deliver under pressure in a multi-nation tournament final against Pakistan demonstrates his growing maturity. As a left-hander, who plays spin well and excels against pace with his pull shots, he adds crucial balance to our batting line-up. Our entire top order thrives on bounce and horizontal bat shots, making this a complete team with power hitters, quality spinners, and varied fast bowlers. This makes India a very dangerous side that Australia will need to approach very carefully.”

On Jasprit Bumrah’s significance:

“I distinctly remember from our Border-Gavaskar Trophy experiences that Jasprit Bumrah has always demonstrated an extraordinary determination to excel in Australian conditions. There’s something uniquely validating about performing well there. It represents the ultimate stamp of approval for any cricketer, achieving success against world-class opposition in conditions that are fundamentally different from what we experience in India. No matter what accomplishments a player has already achieved, Australia always presents that special challenge where everyone wants to prove themselves to the world. In this current T20I configuration, we’re witnessing Bumrah embrace a completely transformed role where he’s now bowling three overs during the initial Powerplay phase. This strategic shift directly aligns with Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s emphasis on early breakthroughs and Coach Gautam Gambhir’s philosophy of aggressive wicket-taking. The team management is clearly utilizing him in a very distinctive manner. This approach will be particularly fascinating to observe in Australian conditions, especially given their formidable batting depth in the lower order. It will be compelling to see how his bowling responsibilities are managed, though I have absolutely no doubt that he remains tremendously motivated to deliver something exceptional on Australian soil.”