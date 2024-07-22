This player can break Sachin's record, feels Michael Vaughan

Hyderabad: England former captain Michael Vaughan feels that star batter Joe Root can be the player to beat the record of the mighty Sachin Tendulkar.

After the brilliant innings of 122 against West Indies, Root levelled Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's centuries (32) in test records. He also neared a step towards becoming the player with most centuries for England. Alister Cook with 33 tons currently holds the record.

Vaughan opined that Joe Root with sublime talent has the potential to beat the record of Sachin Tendulkar's most runs in Test Cricket record. Sachin, revered as the "God of Cricket" lives up to the name by his untouched record of most runs (34,357) and centuries (100) among many others in World Cricket.

"He will become the leading run scorer for England in the next few months, and he is so special that he could overtake Sachin's record eventually," Vaughan wrote in his opinion for a popular publication.

The 33-year-old player is close to becoming the leading run-getter for England in Tests with 11,940 runs and is just behind Alastair Cook's 12,472 runs. However, he is still a long way from Tendulkar's 15,921 runs in tests. Legends like Ricky Ponting (13,378), J Kallis (13, 289) and Rahul Dravid (13, 288) are next in line in the most test run scorers list.